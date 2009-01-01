Former Head of Civil Service, two others shot dead
- 2 hours 37 minutes ago
- 14
- 0
Gunmen on Tuesday attacked Wereh village in Barkin-Ladi, Plateau State, killing former Plateau Head of Service, Moses Gwom, and two other persons.
Sources from the village indicated that the assailants invaded the village at night, shot many people, and ran into the bush.
“The attack lasted about 10 minutes or so,” the source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.
Mr Terna Tyopev, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said that it took place “around 8 pm on Tuesday”.
“The incident took place on Tuesday, that I can confirm. Another thing I can confirm is that a former Head of Service was killed and many others were injured,” he said.
He said that investigation had begun toward unraveling the mystery behind the killings.
READ APC Leadership on warpath with Okorocha over Ken Nnamani’s appointment as leader of APC in SE
The recent attack is the third in the last few weeks in Plateau.
Last week, gunmen killed Alhaji Mohammed Suleiman, the Village Head of Gyangyang in Jhar Chiefdom of Kanam Local Government. Twenty-five others had been killed at Ncha village in Miango, Bassa Local Government, a week earlier. (NAN)
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway