Monkeypox: Five patients recover, discharged in Bayelsa

Five patients hit with Monkey Pox virus have been discharged from the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), in Bayelsa State.

This brings to eight the total number of those discharged.

Two index patients and a medical doctor who got infected in the course of treating patients were earlier discharged.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Dimie Ogoina gave the go ahead for the patients to be discharged after a full evaluation carried out confirmed that the treatment had been successful.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso- Markson who confirmed the discharge of the patients declared that the days of the Monkey Pox virus is numbered in Bayelsa state.

READ ALSO: Hashim-Hotoro, former ANPP chairman dies at 67

Iworiso- Markson in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Wednsday disclosed that the remaining six patients at the isolation facility at the NDUTH are responding positively to treatment.

He said, the Bayelsa state government can say with conviction that it has, “been able to successfully contain the spread of the disease as no new case has been reported in the last few days.”

He added, “with the way and manner the government deployed its machinery and with the team of dedicated health and medical personnel, ‘MonkeyPox’ ‎will soon be fully kicked out of Bayelsa state.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News