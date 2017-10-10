PDP Northern elders ‘attack’ Fayose over 2019 Presidency

Some Northern elders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have declared that the Presidential ambition of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose is of no consequence.

Speaking at a meeting held to harmonize their position on the zoning arrangement of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections, on Tuesday in Abuja, former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana insisted that the party has zoned the Presidency to the North.

Gana, who is the convener of the meeting, said the party’s position on the presidency in 2019, ”is clear enough.”

According to the ex-Minister, “I want to appeal to you to give to the party the very best in the positions that have been zoned to us. Let us, therefore, give to the party, men and women of impeccable integrity.

“Whatever the Fayoses of this world may be doing, the party has resolved that the presidential candidate will come from one of the three zones in the North.”

Also speaking, a former Acting National Chairman of the party, Bello Haliru called for the sanction of the Ekiti State Governor over his decision not to respect the party’s zoning decision.

“Zoning and rotation are part of the PDP constitution. We must adhere to them if we are to keep this party alive.

“There are people who are bent on contesting whether the office is zoned to their place or not. We must discuss with the South so that anybody who goes against zoning can be punished.

“We cannot afford to have people come to the convention and make a fool of themselves and ridicule the party,”Haliru said.

