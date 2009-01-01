FG appoints Abdul-Akaba Sumaila as Acting Sole Administrator of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex
- 2 hours 4 minutes ago
- 9
- 0
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has announced the appointment of Engr. Abdul-Akaba Sumaila, as the Acting Sole Administrator of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.
The appointment was announced via a statement signed by Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development. Olayinka Oyebode on Tuesday.
Sumaila replaces Joseph Isah, who retired from the civil service last month, having attained the mandatory 35 years in service.
The new administrator, Sumaila is a trained engineer and project manager. He’s a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He was until his appointment, a Senior Advisor, Government Relations with Shell Petroleum Development Company.
He holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Business School Netherlands (BSN).
READ Unity Bank Sacks 215 Workers as recession Bites Harder
The appointment takes immediate effect.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway