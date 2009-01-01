FG appoints Abdul-Akaba Sumaila as Acting Sole Administrator of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has announced the appointment of Engr. Abdul-Akaba Sumaila, as the Acting Sole Administrator of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

The appointment was announced via a statement signed by Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development. Olayinka Oyebode on Tuesday.

Sumaila replaces Joseph Isah, who retired from the civil service last month, having attained the mandatory 35 years in service.
The new administrator, Sumaila is a trained engineer and project manager. He’s a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He was until his appointment, a Senior Advisor, Government Relations with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Business School Netherlands (BSN).

The appointment takes immediate effect.


