Former Head of Service, Moses Gwom, 2 others killed

A yet to be identified gunmen on Tuesday killed the former Head of Service in Plateau State, Mr Moses Gwom alongside two others.

They were killed at about 8pm on Tuesday at Wereh village, Dorowa in Barkin Ladi local Government area of the State.

The State Police Public Relations officer confirmed the incident, saying a former head of service was killed and investigation has commenced.

The PPRO, Mathias Tyopev said, “Yes, there was an issue in Barkin Ladi.

”A former Head of Service was killed and others injured. It happened at about 8pm and investigation has commenced.”

