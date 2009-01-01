NAPTIP reveals new means fake agents traffic girls to Saudi Arabia for organs harvesting

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has revealed new strategy syndicates and fake agents use to traffic Nigerian girls to Saudi Arabia for organ harvesting.

The NAPTIP Director General, Julie Okah-Donli made the revelation on Tuesday during a visit to Rivers and Bayelsa states.

She noted that the girls were normally trafficked under the guise of fake employment opportunities but eventually used for vices including organ harvesting.

Okah-Donli, also urged stakeholders in the two states to partner the agency in tackling the manace of human trafficking.

“The new dimensions which the crime of human trafficking has taken, include mass recruitment of young girls to Saudi Arabia by some agents under the guise of providing them with gainful employment.

“There is also the false recruitment of our youths by so-called sports agents, and the most frightening of it all, is to use them for organ harvesting.”

