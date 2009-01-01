Rivers lawmaker belong to our gang – Cult member confesses

A suspected notorious kidnapper and murderer, Justice Oti, aka High Tension, has alleged that a Rivers lawmaker is a member of his gang.

Oti, who is an indigene of Odisama in Ahoada East Local Government, was born on March 7, 1993.

He admitted being a member of Icelander cult, saying he killed 15 members of a rival Greenlander cult.

The suspected kidnapper disclosed this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt that he committed the act because members of Greenlander killed over 15 Icelander members.

Oti, who embraced the amnesty offer of the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, said he did not completely surrender his arms and ammunition.

He further said that Greenlander members never submitted their guns, but only deceived members of the amnesty committee by surrendering sticks.

The suspected kidnapper, who was arrested in Bauchi State, said he killed people during reprisals.

The police command has written to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, to release the Rivers lawmaker for interview by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), headed by Mr. Akin Fakorede.

The letter, obtained through a source close to Police Commissioner Zaki Ahmed, was dated October 9, with the command indicating that it was investigating cases of kidnapping and murder in Ahoada East Local Government involving Oti and members of his gang.

Also paraded on Tuesday was Blessed Francis, a 20-year-old 200 level Geology student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), who was arrested in Port Harcourt for alleged burglary and robbery.


