There is so much lack of control under the Buhari’s government – Junaid blasts president

President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration has come under attack from northern statesman and former lawmaker, Junaid Muhammed, this time over the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation.

Junaid, who faulted President Buhari’s decision to double as the petroleum minister, said the industry and the Nigerian economy always fall sick along with the president because he has refused to delegate the post of the minister of petroleum to a capable hand, Daily Post reports.

He said: “What is best for the country is true independence of the NNPC. The first irresponsibility is the president appointing himself as the petroleum minister.

“This is why any time he was ill, the industry also was ill and the fortunes of Nigerians suffered. Starting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the idea that the president is also the minister of petroleum resources is bad for the country and this is my concern.

“We knew the rot going on in most of the government ministries and departments.

“So, if the president, as the petroleum minister, was away, who did the NNPC boss confide in when awarding the contracts? There is so much lack of control under the Buhari’s government.”

Also, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) said the ongoing rift between minister of state for petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and NNPC boss, Maikanti Baru, was a clear indication that Buhari cannot fight corruption.

Leader of the group, Debo Adeniran, said: “The personality clash is not as important as the business of the NNPC. Statutorily, the NNPC boss knows who he should report to.

“If the allegations levelled against him are confirmed, then he may be punished. But as long as the job gets done, the person he reports to should not be made a sentimental issue.

“It is now obvious that President Buhari cannot fight corruption. A top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress confided in me during a tour that the corruption going on under this government is mind-boggling.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the minister of state of petroleum, Kachikwu and Baru met to discuss the future of the country’s petroleum industry.

There are reports that they met on Tuesday, October 10, at the ongoing Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, at the Energy Policy Committee breakout session.

Baru was already at the session when Kachikwu walked in and the former stood up to chat with the minister.

