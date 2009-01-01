Why Igbos Can Never Get Any Hope for Presidency – Junaid Mohammed
– Junaid Mohammed, a second republic lawmaker speaks on why an Igbo man can never be president of Nigeria
– Mohammed alleged that the Igbos are using the Biafran agitation to blackmail the North into giving up the presidency
– The lawmaker added that the Igbos who caused the civil war are now demanding a right to be president
Junaid Mohammed a staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, has alleged that the Igbos are using the agitation for Biafra to blackmail the North into giving up the 2019 presidency to them, The Sun reports.
He insisted that the move will only prevent the southeast from producing a president because, “democracy is a game of numbers.”
He said: “The Igbo are clamouring for an additional state, one of the reasons they are now talking about Biafra, even though the real reason is that they want to blackmail the North, to concede presidency to them.
“By this means, they will never get any hope for presidency because democracy is a game of numbers. You cannot tell people to vote for you because you are being irresponsible.
“You caused the civil war that claimed over one million people, you will now come back and demand as a right that you must have a president. Is it democracy they are talking about or secession?”
Earlier, Onlinenigeria.com reported that the Igbo Presidency Organisation of Nigeria (IPON), political pressure group held a town hall meeting in Aba, Abia state.
The group which said it believes in one Nigeria, lamented that in the 57 years of Nigeria’s independence, the leadership of the country has been lopsided against the Igbo people.
