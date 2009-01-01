At Least 10 Dead, more than 20,000 evacuated, as Wildfire Ravages Carlifornia

By mabel For OnlineNigeria

More than a dozen fast-moving wildfires tearing through through California’s wine country have killed at least 10 people, destroying hundreds of homes, authorities said Monday. Fanned by winds of over 50 miles (80 kilometers) an hour, the blazes have forced more than 20,000 people to evacuate in the country’s heaviest populated state since they began […]

