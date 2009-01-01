2019 Election May Not Hold if Nigeria is Not Restructured - Adebanjo

- An Afenifere chieftain has said that elections may not hold in 2019

- Ayo Adebanjo said Nigeria must be restructured if elections would hold

- He also urged on President Buhari to go back to the 1960 constitution to have a better understanding of the clamoured restructuring

An elder statesman and a chieftain of the Afenifere group, Ayo Adebanjo, has said that there is the likelihood elections may not hold in 2019 as widely expected.

Adebanjo said anyone who loves Nigeria should focus on the implementation of restructuring the country.

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune, Adebanjo said: "I do not think 2019 will come if restructuring does not take place and that is my view, you may refer to it as hate speech."

"But anybody who loves Nigeria will implement restructuring and 2019 will be a reality," Adebanjo said.

The chieftain also said it is important to note that most regions of the country will not accept anything short of restructuring.

He said: "We will not accept an imposed constitution with all the forces of Buhari, he has all the forces but we have God on our side.

"God does not support oppression and Buhari should tell the whole world whether this constitution he wants to impose on us was made by the people. If he does not understand what restructuring means, he should go back to the 1960 constitution," Adebanjo said.

Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) party inaugurated a committee on restructuring.

The committee headed by the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufari is expected to establish a common meaning of restructuring that will be acceptable to all Nigerians.

Members of the committee include former governors and governors of the APC and some other party officials.

