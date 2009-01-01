Osinbajo Reacts to Rumoured Presidential Ambition
- 4 hours 50 minutes ago
- 33
- 0
The Vice President is currently in London where he delivered a keynote address at the FT Africa Summit, themed ‘What Makes Africa Work’.
According to Reuters, Osinbajo responded to a question if he considered running for the presidency scheduled for February 2019.
Osinbajo said he had not thought about it.
“None of that is on the cards”, he said.
Osinbajo further explained that militants in the oil producing Niger Delta region no longer pose a significant threat to oil production anymore.
“We don’t have all the time in the world with oil. We have to use oil while it makes sense to do so”, he added.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway