Osinbajo Reacts to Rumoured Presidential Ambition Yemi Osinbajo
Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has spoken on his reported ambition for the 2019 general election.

The Vice President is currently in London where he delivered a keynote address at the FT Africa Summit, themed ‘What Makes Africa Work’.

According to Reuters, Osinbajo responded to a question if he considered running for the presidency scheduled for February 2019.

Osinbajo said he had not thought about it.

“None of that is on the cards”, he said.

Osinbajo further explained that militants in the oil producing Niger Delta region no longer pose a significant threat to oil production anymore.

“We don’t have all the time in the world with oil. We have to use oil while it makes sense to do so”, he added.


Osinbajo Reacts to Rumoured Presidential Ambition
