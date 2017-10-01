Operators should target fund raising for infrastructure projects —Stanbic IBTC
- 2 hours 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, Mrs. Titi Ogungbesan, in this interview spoke on the need for big ticket listings on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, infrastructure deficit financing, and role of market operators in attracting investors to the market, among others.
By Peter Egwuatu
Vertical Capital Management Limited has disclosed that the foreign inflows gained traction in the month of August, 2017.
According to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Domestic and FPI Report for August 2017, total participation in the Nigerian stock market rose from ¦ 194 billion in July to ¦ 397 billion in August, the highest recorded Year to Date, ytd.
CEO of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, Mrs. Titi Ogungbesan
According to Vetiva Capital: “Drilling down, we note that this increase was on the back of a significant jump in foreign portfolio transactions (¦ 208 billion vs. July: ¦ 61 billion) which outweighed domestic participation (¦ 189 billion) for the first time this year. This brought ytd foreign participation to ¦ 699 billion, compared to ¦ 369 billion in the corresponding period of 2016.
Whilst this recorded increase in participation is consistent with stronger Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE All Share Index, ASI turnover for August, we note that market activity waned in September amidst a paucity of catalysts to spur investor activity.
Nonetheless, we expect market activity – particularly from foreign participation – to be relatively strong in Q4’17 as investors react to a fresh batch of earnings announcement for nine months, 2017 and amidst potential asset reallocation from fixed income securities as yields decline in that space. `
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway