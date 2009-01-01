We Will Unmask The Cabal Responsible for the Huge Wage Bill in Benue – Speaker

BY PETER DURU, MAKURDI

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange has vowed that the House would unmasked the masterminds and fraudulent clique responsible for the huge wage bill in the state

Mr. Ikyange made this disclosure, weekend, during an extraordinary legislative session with the leadership of organised labour, the Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr. Philip Tachin and Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Titus Zam, to resolve the wage dispute between labour and the state government.

The Speaker who noted that the House was on a rescue mission cautioned officials in relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies that should avail the House necessary cooperation, documents and facts in the course of the exercise to do so without hinderance.

“I am sounding this warning because this issue of unpaid salaries in our state is hurting every elected official of this government and we are therefore on a rescue mission and whoever tries to frustrate our efforts should be prepared to stand against a moving train.”

The Speaker assured the leadership of organised labour that the Assembly would interact with the Governor to ensure that they got a reasonable pay from the arrears of salaries owed workers to enable them suspend their ongoing industrial action.

During the session, the SUBEB chairman revealed to the House how over 1,000 ghost names were discovered on the payroll of the Board when he undertook an in house screening pledging to support the Assembly in its assignment.

On his part the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs stated that local government workers and teachers had been receiving salaries since the coming of the government “but due to the alternation of payments we have 11 months unpaid salaries.”

