Nigeria’s Destiny Bigger Than Indivdual or Sect – Udeogaranya

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

A presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, yesterday, said Nigeria must be handled in a way and manner that the country will fulfil her destiny among the citizenry and in the comity of nations, adding that the destiny of Nigeria is bigger than that of any individual or sect.

In a statement in Lagos, the APC chieftain and presidential hopeful lamented events in the country in the past few weeks and the manner they were handled.

He said: “The perceived handling of events in the last few months ranging from purported allegations of killings; bodily harm and torture of IPOB agitators seeking the right of self-determination and expeditious legal branding of IPOB as a terrorist organisation against general and international perception; accusations of IPOB funding against our foreign allies, Britain and France, and the apparent refusal to listen to campaigners of restructuring underscored that a change is needed on the presidential seat.

“As a democrat and a progressive, the core definition of democracy means that sovereignty is with the people and not in the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Therefore, at all times, Nigerians must be listened to and the winner must prevail through dialogue and negotiations, not through the barrels of gun, intimidations or one being the law to himself. “I, therefore, advise President Muhammadu Buhari to support my ambition to succeed him as president of Nigeria, as I intend to create a beloved community with Nigeria, where peace and progress will reign.”

