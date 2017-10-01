Recall: We’ve Made Six Attempts To Serve Melaye Notice – INEC
- 4 hours 58 minutes ago
- 36
- 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has made about six attempts to serve Senator Dino Melaye with the notice of petition as directed by the court.
This comes amid tension to recall Senator Melaye who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, following purported sought by members of his constituency.
The senator had approached a court to stop his recall exercise by the electoral umpire, claiming that the decision was politically motivated.
Following a court ruling which directed INEC to continue with the exercise, the Commission, in a statement, accused the lawmaker of frustrating its efforts.
The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Solomon Soyebi, told Channels Television on Thursday that attempts to serve the lawmaker had been futile.
“We have not been able to serve him just like you rightfully observed, we’ve made about six different attempts to serve Senator Dino Melaye the documents that the court said we should make available to him,” he said when he appeared on Politics Today.
Solomon Soyebi
Soyebi, however, said INEC was not frustrated by Senator Melaye’s refusal to be served but would instead, await the outcome of the decision of the appeal filed by the lawmaker, in deference to the rule of law.
He said, “We are not frustrated, we are waiting for the outcome at the Court of Appeal.”
“They gave us a date but we are trying to see whether we can have an accelerated hearing on this just like we had when we had the stoppage by the court.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design & development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Lawyers urge new Senior Advocates to preserve judicial integrity
- Apapa gridlocks will soon be over — FRSC
- Lakong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
- Volleyball: 20 in camp for Africa Nation Women Championship in Cameroon
- Seven million litres of booze to be gulped at world’s biggest beer festival
- NATO to build rehabilitation centre in Afghanistan
- Don't Be Left Out: Checkout Nigerian Delicacies You Should Definitely Try This Weekend
- Graphic Photos: Man Loses His Arm In A Ghastly Motor Accident Along Ibadan Expressway