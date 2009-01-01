Hammed Ali's Handshake with a Female Customs Officer Causes Stir

Hameed Ali and the unnamed female officer of the customs

A case of "when the handshake goes beyond the wrist" has attracted the attention of Nigerian netizens dropping diverse comments in reaction to the anomaly.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Custom Service, Hameed Ali was seen apparently caressing the hand of a female officer during a public event.

From the picture, it appeared the former military officer must have taken the action unconsciously but social media users have refused to let the sleeping dogs lie.

Check out some interesting responses from Nigerians below:

"This customs boss is full of surprises, Only him no dey wear uniform, Only him dey romance woman hand in the name of handshake."

"Does Islam allow men shake women how much more this passionate handshake as exhibited by Ali. Ali, sharia fall on you"

"See the look of that man wey dey behind them and the woman too enjoy am with her crocodile smile."

"This message will definitely get to Hameed Ali and tomorrow he will be mindful of how he shakes women."

"Tomorrow now, you go hear say Ali impregnated two customs officer just like our IGP Ibrahim Idris."