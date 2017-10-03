Peter Obi: I Said We, Not this Govt, Has Failed (Video)

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi has said that reflecting on the Nigeria’s 57th Independence celebration, that we as a people have failed. Peter Obi gave the statement while playing guest to Channels TV’s Sunday Politics: Special Edition.

Peter Obi also said in the video that Nigeria, today, has become poorer as a country. He also said that Nigeria has had a cumulative effect of leadership failure.

Mr Obi also said that everything, including Nigeria’s unity is negotiable.


Peter Obi: I Said We, Not this Govt, Has Failed (Video)
