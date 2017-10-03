Buhari likes Governors like me who deliver – Obiano
By Anthony Ogbonna
The Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano has revealed the outcome of his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Governor Obiano said President Buhari likes governors like him – governors who deliver dividends of democracy to their people.
President Buhari, in the meeting, had promised governor Obiano of a free and fair governorship election in Anambra state come November 18. Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Obiano said President Buhari made it clear to him that he(President Buhari) only want’s to make sure every governor is delivering to the people as expected, regardless of which political party that governor may be in.
According to Obiano, “He’s reassured free and fair election, that’s what should be important to me.”
“He likes governors like me. (Governors) who are hardworking, who are delivering on what people can see, who are bringing dividends of democracy to their people, that’s what the president wants.” “He doesn’t care about your party, he wants to know that you are doing well in this area, in that area, and that’s how a president should work.”
Governor Obiano, while commenting on his party’s preparedness for the November governorship election in the state also said that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, does not believe in rigging. “We do not believe in rigging, APGA has never rigged an election. All we want is for the umpires to be unbiased – free and fair election – and you will get the result.”
