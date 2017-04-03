See Dare-devil Hoodlums Caught Vandalizing A Borehole in Delta State

The three vandals were caught vandalizing water borehole in Delta state

Luck has ran out on three able-bodied young men after they were caught vandalizing a water borehole at the DDPA Quarters in Agbor, Delta state.

The hoodlums allegedly confessed to the crime after they were drilled and paraded round the town by members of Agbor Gha Ihun,a security outfit in Agbor Delta state.

They were subsequently handed over to the police.


