Gov. Akeredolu Appoints 18 LG Caretaker Chairmen In Ondo State
- 03/04/2017 04:46:00
- 14
- 0
Sixteen of the appointees are men and two women.
A High Court in Akure on Friday, annulled the election of the former chairmen of the councils on the grounds that the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and its logo were excluded from the election. The sacked chairmen were elected in April 2016.
The caretaker chairmen are:
1. Mr Aworetan Fayowole (Ilaje)
2. Prince Odimayo Gbadebo (Irele)
3. Mrs Morenike Alaka (Okitipupa)
4. Prince George Adenikinju (Odigbo)
5. Mr Temidayo Akinsuroju (Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo)
6. Mr Bekewe Olowu (Ese-Odo)
7. Mr Ebenezer Akinsulie (Ondo West)
8. Mr Rafiu Akinkuolie (Ondo East)
9. Mr Biyi Ayinnuola (Idanre)
10. Mrs Atere Margaret (Akure South)
11. Mr Segun Oluyede (Akure North)
12. Mr Dipo Ajibola (Ifedore)
13. Mr Gani Omoluka (Owo)
14. Mr Agboola Ajike (Ose)
15. Mr Adeyemi Akinniyi (Akoko South/East)
16. Mr Augustine Oloruntogbe (Akoko South/West)
17. Mr Rafiu Eniayewu (Akoko North/East)
18. Arc. Moradeyo Ajayi (Akoko North/West) .
They will be sworn in by the governor on Monday, Ajiboye said.
