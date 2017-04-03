Buhari’s Associate Warns President: Dissolve Your Cabinet Now

An associate of Presi­dent Muhammadu Buhari and former Minority Leader, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Muhammad Ali, has alleged the presence of hawks around the President and accused them of sub­verting his effort to remodel Nigeria.

While advising them to refrain from their activities, Ali threatened to expose them to public ridicule if they maintain the tempo just as he aligned himself with those calling on Presi­dent Buhari to sack his min­isters and other political ap­pointees if he must deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

In an interview in Kaduna, Ali lamented the absence of the desired change the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised Nigerians two years into the govern­ment. He blamed the hard­ship in the country on self­ish interest, ignorance and understanding of the person and character of Buhari by those assembled to pilot the affairs of the country with him and therefore, called for a change of cabinet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News