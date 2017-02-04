Breaking News: Ibori Arrives In Nigeria

Punch reports that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.
Ibori yesterday appeared before a Southwark Crown Court in the United Kingdom, UK.
Ibori is standing trial before the Justice David Tomlinson court over confiscation of assets.
The Delta-born politician, if found guilty, may likely forfeit his assets worth 250 million pounds.
Ibori was on April 17, 2012 sentenced by the court to prison after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of money laundering and stealing $250m.
Details later…
