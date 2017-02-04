Trump Order: US Speaks On 2 Year Visas For Nigerians

The United States has cleared the air on President Donald Trump’s new executive order bothering on visas.

The embassy’s Consular Chief in Nigeria, Meghan Moore, told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that the country would continue to issue two-year multiple entry visas to Nigerians.

She spoke in reaction to fears that Nigerians may no longer get multiple entry as US had vowed to reciprocate duration of visa validity other countries issued to its citizens.

But Moore assured that the order would not affect the validity of visas issued to Nigerians, saying the only thing that had changed is the renewal period.

The Consular Chief said though the US visa policy was based on reciprocity, Nigerians would not be discriminated against.

“It is important to note that there is not going to be any change for Nigerians who have a valid US visa.

“The US government issues multiple-entry two-year visa to Nigerians. The rumours that we are planning to change that to one year are not true.

“The main difference for Nigerians will be; you can use the DHL Dropbox renewal programme if your visa has expired within 12 months.

“But if it expired more than 12 months ago, then you will need to schedule an appointment for interview,” she said.

On his part, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, said the new measure was to ensure the safety of Americans and those visiting the country.

He assured Nigerians that they would not be singled out for visa restriction because of their religious belief, noting that the American government does not discriminate on the basis of religion or race.







