Niger Government To Establish 74 Primary Health Care Centers In 2017
He said that this was to ensure adequate access to healthcare facilities by people in the rural areas.
Bello stated this at the commissioning of a Children and Women Health Center which was completed by the Member representing Suleja/Gurara/Tafa federal constituency in the House of representatives in Tafa local government area of Niger state.
He stated that increasing healthcare centers was very important to the populace because as the population grew, the health care facilities came under pressure and new facilities were needed.
The Governor said that his administration will ensure that children and women were adequately taken care of in the state, especially in the area of their health.
He commended the Legislator for undertaking the task of providing a health care center for the people of Tafa, stressing that it will go a long way in supporting the effort of the state government.
“I hope this exemplary action will motivate other Legislators in the state to do same and compliment government effort.
“Honorable Lado is a true representative of the people and a reflection of what a Legislator should be. He has tried his best by doing almost 90 per cent of the project”, the Governor said.
In his address, the member representing Suleja/Gurara/Tafa federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Honorable Abubakar Lado said the healthcare center was completed out of the need to address the issue of maternal problems in the community.
Naming the project after the wife of the Governor, Dr. Amina Sani-Bello, Lado said the project was started by the PDP government ten years ago but was abandoned, adding that he had to put the structure in order while ensuring that all facilities needed were provided.
The representative of the Minister of Health, Dr. Audu Bala promised that the Ministry will ensure that all the staff, equipment and drugs needed will be supplied to the hospital which will bring solace to the people.
