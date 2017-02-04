NCC Push Nigerians To Utilize ?Do-Not-Disturb Code
He also urged consumers to activate the DO NOT DISTURB, DND, Code, using 2442.
Danbatta explained that the measure would help to tame unsolicited massages and calls from telemarketers
He made the call during his recent visit to NCC’s South East Zonal Office in Enugu recently.
The EVC also used the opportunity to declare “2017 as the Year of the Consumers.”
He commended the staff for their hard work and dedication to duty.
According to Danbatta “telecom consumers need to take advantage of the toll free line 622 to lodge complaints about services rendered by the operators; and to also activate the DO NOT DISTURB (DND) Code, 2442, to tame the instances of unsolicited massages and calls they receive from telemarketers.”
The EVC implored staff of the Commission in the zone to intensify the sensitization campaign on the Commission’s initiatives and programmes designed to ensure that the telecom consumer derived concrete benefits from subscription to telecommunications services.
He bemoaned the fact that very small percentage of subscribers had activated the DND Code.
Danbatta noted that the Board and Management of the Commission were mindful of the circumstances of telecom operation in Nigeria, such as challenges of electricity, vandalism and arbitrary charges among others.
He recalled measures already taken to ameliorate the situation which include signing of MOUs with state governors to mitigate the excruciating conditions TELCOs face in the deployment of services across the country.
The EVC called on NCC staff to ensure that telecom operators observed the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in order to achieve good quality of service.
He reminded them that Empowering Consumers and Improving Quality of Service were very central items in the 8-Point Agenda which he unveiled as the focus of Management under his leadership on assumption of office.
Dambatta reiterated that Management was committed to fulfilling the Agenda.
“Very soon, we will unveil a plan to give a concrete expression to our declaration of the Year 2017 as the Year of the Consumer”, Danbatta said.
He told the staff to brace up for more work because very soon the South East zone will witness deployment of fibre infrastructure as part of the implementation of the National Broadband Plan.
