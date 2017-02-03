US Envoy: Trump?s Order On Muslim Countries Will Not Effect Nigerians
- 6 hours 14 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
It added that the two-year multiple entry visas for applicants will continue as before.
It said, “Generally speaking, we issue two-year multiple entry visas to Nigerians based on reciprocity from Nigeria and this has not changed, the is no plan to change it to one year.”
This explanation was given before journalists in Abuja on Friday by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington and the US embassy Consular Chief, Meghan Moore.
It assured Nigerians that the new order on ‘Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States’ would not also affect the validity of visas held by Nigerians, noting that its visa policy to Nigeria has not changed.
They said that US visa policy was based on reciprocity, maintaining that Nigerians would not be discriminated against.
Symington stated that the way Nigeria treats the US reflects in America’s visa policy to Nigerians.
Asked about the apprehension that Nigerian Muslims may be denied visa over their religious belief, Symington stated that America does not discriminate against people on the basis of their beliefs or race.
He said, “No place has opened doors to people more than the US. We haven’t said we have closed the doors and locked it, what we said is we are going to take a pause and conduct checks and ensure the safety of the people in the United States…the door would be opened again.
“I want to reassure by our actions starting from our consulate reception in Abuja and a Lagos that we would not discriminate on the basis of religion. If anyone didn’t get a US visa because they said their name was Paul or something, then they would be wrong.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Man remanded for raping 7-year-old boy in his shop in Lagos
- I’m no longer a prostitute – Information Minister
- Guard hacks man to death over rice, malt in Lagos
- FG appoints Usman Gur Mohammed as interim TCN boss
- Ondo council chair slumps, dies in hotel room
- Amnesty Programme: FG visits ex-militant leader, Ateke Tom
- Why food prices are high in Nigeria – Osinbajo
- Sam Onyishi was never a committed member, we won’t miss him – Enugu PDP fires back
- There is something Fishy about Tu Baba’s Nationwide Protest – Femi Kuti (VIDEO)
- If you don’t like Buhari, wait for another Election, Death rumors are callous – Obasanjo
- Why I don’t wear Customs Uniform – Hameed Ali
- Naira Slides To N500/$ At Parallel Market
- Those Wishing PMB Dead , Wicked, Callous; I Was Also Said To Have Died 12 Times – Obasanjo
- Wao! 106-Year-Old Woman Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover, Now Oldest Fiancée (Pics)
- Howard Stern says Donald Trump 'really does want to be loved'
- Here's everything we know about the Super Bowl ads so far
- Hameed Ali: Day senators commanded customs boss to wear his uniform
- Sergio Aguero: Real Madrid interested in Manchester City striker
- Here are the 17 executives who met with Trump for his first business advisory council
- The GOP is using an obscure law to quietly repeal 5 major Obama-era regulations
- Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
- A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
- Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
- Schweinsteiger: Midfielder added to Manchester United Europa squad
- For the Young Ladies: 12 things every woman should know about sex before 30
- Trump is about to sign an order rolling back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money
- Oil rig count jumps by 17
- ELIZABETH WARREN RAILS AT TRUMP: 'Wall Street bankers and lobbyists ... may be toasting each other with champagne'
- Princeton, Harvard, and dozens of other top American colleges delivered Trump a searing letter accusing him of 'staining the country's reputation'
- Red Lobster is falling back on a classic item to fend off a looming restaurant recession
- Stoke City: Club confirm Berahino served ban, in wake of drug report
- Beyonce Dedicates Unborn Twins To Yoruba Goddesses Osun And Yemoja
- Pastor arrested with 5 human heads
- PHOTO STORY | Goodluck Jonathan At The US House Of Representatives With Peter Obi
- Action will be taken on Justice Walter Onnoghen’s issue, Presidency assures
- DSS Invades FGGC Calabar, beats up 6 teachers
- Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemates Playing A Kissing Game
- CONGRATS! Olamide Becomes Glo New Ambassador After His Contract Expires With Etisalat
- Primary School Building Collapses During School Hour In Benue State
- WTF? Meet Teenager Who Can Literally Pop His Eyes Out Of His Head (VIDEO)