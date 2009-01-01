Minister Of Health Deny HIV/AIDS Cure Rumour
- 6 hours 14 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that the Ministry was not aware of a cure for HIV/AIDS being reported by the majority of the Nigerian media.
The minister had reacted to the not-so-new claims of finding a cure for HIV being made by a Professor of Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State, Maduike Ezeibe.
Contrary to media reports of a cure for HIV, Ezeibe said he had only found a “potentiate” for possible manufacturing of HIV drugs.
As reported by the media, the professor had said, “The medicine had been used to “potentiate Ampicilin, Chloroquine, Piperazine and Sulphadimidin, among others…
“Local and international pharmaceutical companies would find the product as a veritable raw material…”
Technically and as defined by the Merriam Webster dictionary, a “potentiate” is used to augment the activity of (as a drug) synergistically. It is used to increase the power, effect, or likelihood of (something, especially a drug or physiological reaction).
And, as explained by Ezeibe himself, his current product is a “raw material” for HIV drugs if, as he also said, it is “approved by relevant authorities.”
Health Minister Adewole, in a text message sent through the Director Media & Public Relations at the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, wrote, “I’m not aware of his claims.
“There are standard ways of disseminating such information.
“The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, in conjunction with the College of Medicine University of Ibadan, has been mandated to verify two claims of cure for HIV in Nigeria.
“We shall make our findings public when ready.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Man remanded for raping 7-year-old boy in his shop in Lagos
- I’m no longer a prostitute – Information Minister
- Guard hacks man to death over rice, malt in Lagos
- FG appoints Usman Gur Mohammed as interim TCN boss
- Ondo council chair slumps, dies in hotel room
- Amnesty Programme: FG visits ex-militant leader, Ateke Tom
- Why food prices are high in Nigeria – Osinbajo
- Sam Onyishi was never a committed member, we won’t miss him – Enugu PDP fires back
- There is something Fishy about Tu Baba’s Nationwide Protest – Femi Kuti (VIDEO)
- If you don’t like Buhari, wait for another Election, Death rumors are callous – Obasanjo
- Why I don’t wear Customs Uniform – Hameed Ali
- Naira Slides To N500/$ At Parallel Market
- Those Wishing PMB Dead , Wicked, Callous; I Was Also Said To Have Died 12 Times – Obasanjo
- Wao! 106-Year-Old Woman Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover, Now Oldest Fiancée (Pics)
- Howard Stern says Donald Trump 'really does want to be loved'
- Here's everything we know about the Super Bowl ads so far
- Hameed Ali: Day senators commanded customs boss to wear his uniform
- Sergio Aguero: Real Madrid interested in Manchester City striker
- Here are the 17 executives who met with Trump for his first business advisory council
- The GOP is using an obscure law to quietly repeal 5 major Obama-era regulations
- Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
- A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
- Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
- Schweinsteiger: Midfielder added to Manchester United Europa squad
- For the Young Ladies: 12 things every woman should know about sex before 30
- Trump is about to sign an order rolling back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money
- Oil rig count jumps by 17
- ELIZABETH WARREN RAILS AT TRUMP: 'Wall Street bankers and lobbyists ... may be toasting each other with champagne'
- Princeton, Harvard, and dozens of other top American colleges delivered Trump a searing letter accusing him of 'staining the country's reputation'
- Red Lobster is falling back on a classic item to fend off a looming restaurant recession
- Stoke City: Club confirm Berahino served ban, in wake of drug report
- Beyonce Dedicates Unborn Twins To Yoruba Goddesses Osun And Yemoja
- Pastor arrested with 5 human heads
- PHOTO STORY | Goodluck Jonathan At The US House Of Representatives With Peter Obi
- Action will be taken on Justice Walter Onnoghen’s issue, Presidency assures
- DSS Invades FGGC Calabar, beats up 6 teachers
- Photos Of Big Brother Naija Housemates Playing A Kissing Game
- CONGRATS! Olamide Becomes Glo New Ambassador After His Contract Expires With Etisalat
- Primary School Building Collapses During School Hour In Benue State
- WTF? Meet Teenager Who Can Literally Pop His Eyes Out Of His Head (VIDEO)