Minister Of Health Deny HIV/AIDS Cure Rumour

Minister Of Health Deny HIV/AIDS Cure Rumour Minister Of Health Deny HIV/AIDS Cure Rumour

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that the Ministry was  not aware of a cure for HIV/AIDS being reported by the majority of the Nigerian media.

The minister had reacted to the not-so-new claims of finding a cure for HIV being made by a Professor of Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State, Maduike Ezeibe.

Contrary to media reports of a cure for HIV, Ezeibe said he had only found a “potentiate” for possible manufacturing of HIV drugs.

As reported by the media, the professor had said, “The medicine had been used to “potentiate Ampicilin, Chloroquine, Piperazine and Sulphadimidin, among others…

“Local and international pharmaceutical companies would find the product as a veritable raw material…”

Technically and as defined by the Merriam Webster dictionary, a “potentiate” is used to augment the activity of (as a drug) synergistically. It is used to increase the power, effect, or likelihood of (something, especially a drug or physiological reaction).

And, as explained by Ezeibe himself, his current product is a “raw material” for HIV drugs if, as he also said, it is “approved by relevant authorities.”

Health Minister Adewole, in a text message sent through the Director Media & Public Relations at the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, wrote, “I’m not aware of his claims.

“There are standard ways of disseminating such information.

“The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, in conjunction with the College of Medicine University of Ibadan, has been mandated to verify two claims of cure for HIV in Nigeria.

“We shall make our findings public when ready.”


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

LCCI Urges FG To Support Agric Value Chain To Boost Food Production

LCCI Urges FG To Support Agric Value Chain To Boost Food Production

FRSC Seeks Nationwide Ban Of Commercial Motorcycle

FRSC Seeks Nationwide Ban Of Commercial Motorcycle

Obasanjo And 2019 Igbo Presidency

Obasanjo And 2019 Igbo Presidency

Latest Nigeria News