Ondo Assembly Crisis: Many Injured As Police Disperse Protesting Youths
- 10 hours 35 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The youths had been protesting peacefully at the entrance of the Assembly along Igbatoro road in Akure, the state capital since last Sunday against the outgoing state governor, Olusegun Mimiko’s decision to present the 2017 budget and some bills 21 days to the end of his tenure.
The youths were also chased away on Wednesday when it was initially announced that the governor would be presenting the last budget of his administration.
Already, there was division among the lawmakers as two factions led by Hon. Malachi Cokers and Hon. Jumoke Akindele are laying claim to the leadership of the Assembly.
Coker’s faction had hijacked the Assembly by resuming everyday to perform their constitutional plenary sessions, while those who are in Akindele’s camp and also loyal to Mimiko had distanced themselves from the Assembly.
The drama started today when Mimiko and his aides attempted to enter the Assembly but was rebuffed by the protesters, who barricaded the road.
At that process, the police was said to have allegedly shot sporadically to disperse them thereby leading to many of them sustaining injuries.
The governor immediately drove away from the spot of the incident.
Our reporter, who was at the Assembly saw heavy security presence at the Assembly complex.
Coker’s faction, who are 13 in number were still holding their plenary session as at the time the incident occured.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mrs.Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison was seen entering the Complex.
One of the lawmakers, who spoke in confidence said the Commissioner Police asked them to leave the complex but they insisted that they would complete their sitting for the day before leaving the Assembly.
A leader of the protesters, when speaking with reporter said “we normally have our peaceful protest at the premises of Ondo State House of Assembly, just like what we had on Wednesday, but surprisingly today, the Police officers started shooting sporadically, stray bullets, and this is uncalled for.
“We believe there is room for peaceful protest, as entrenched our constitution , we believe we have the right to this protest,
“Just yesterday we called on the Inspector General of Police to call Ondo Commissioner of police to order, and I will want to reiterate that it is uncalled for.
“We learnt that the Commissioner of police was even persuading the members of the house of Assembly already seated to move out of the assembly complex.
“It is the same Commissioner of Police who was there few days ago and asked that the place be closed down, it is the same Commissioner of Police who authorize the presentation of budget in the same budget, it is the same Commissioner of Police who now asked the members of the house of Assembly to leave the complex.
“We don’t know why there is this issue of sporadic shooting in a peaceful protest, it is uncalled for, and we are calling on the Inspector General of Police to look into the matter and we’ll meaning Nigerians and citizens of Ondo State.
“We have been at the Assembly for the past three days, we didn’t know Governor Mimiko was even coming, we have always been there to protest.
“What we are protesting for is to tell our people that the governor is bringing a bill that will bring untold hardship to the people of the state.
“We are harmless people, we don’t have enemy to fight, we don’t have guns, we don’t have cutlass, we don’t have any dangerous weapon, so why shooting sporadically.
“Many of our members are injured, it was sporadical gun shot everywhere and in the course of this sporadical gun shot, many of our members are injured.”
But the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph denied that live bullets were used to disperse the crowd.
Joseph said the police only used tear gas on them when some of them attempted to attack the convoy of the governor.
“We have been diplomatic in our approach to the protesters since they have been around the Assembly.
“But unfortunately yesterday, they went ahead to block the highway and they were also approaching the Assembly complex.
“We have to react by using tear gas to disperse them when they attempted to attack the convoy of the governor”, the PPRO said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Ministry of Health unaware of HIV cure by Professor Ezeibe – Adewole
- Why FG has not secured release of more Chibok girls – Lai Mohammed
- I don’t know why Mourinho spoke about me after Hull City game – Klopp
- NECO to begin sale of Common Entrance exam forms
- Senate seeks demotion of Comptroller-General of Customs, Hammed Ali
- Political parties in Nigeria may hit 115 before 2019
- NFF congratulates Iwobi on 50th appearance for Arsenal
- No work no pay threat: NLC slams Ngige
- Premier League title race is over if Chelsea beats Arsenal – Pires
- Boko Haram: Troops arrest 26 foreigners, 3332 civilians
- If Obama Continues To Attack My Policy, I will Add Kenya To The Travel Ban List – Trump
- Freaky Accident! Jeep Hangs Between Two Electric Poles After Crash in Kano
- Pregnant Beyoncé Poses Nood After Announcing She’s Pregnant With Twins
- Check Out The White Rolls Royce Tanzanian Singer, Diamond Platnumz Bought For Himself
- Bida Polytechnic Students Unable To Pay School Fees After Losing Money To MMM
- HABITS THAT ARE LOWERING YOUR SELF ESTEEM
- Apple Music nabbed a former Spotify executive (AAPL)
- In Enugu: Kerosene explosion kills pregnant woman, son
- Nickelodeon KCA 2017: Yemi Alade, Lupita Nyong'O, others earn 'Favourite African Star' nomination
- All the most shocking things about Scientology, according to Leah Remini's revealing show
- From Tesla to Pfizer: 14 major US companies founded by immigrants
- Everyone should cook with MSG, says food scientist
- NNPC: FG saves $500m on oil products, opens 128 bids
- TRUMP: 'Maybe we do a new NAFTA' with 'an extra F'
- FRIDAY IS JOBS DAY: Here's what you need to know
- Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook's $3 billion bet on VR 'won’t be profitable for quite awhile' (FB)
- Bacary Sagna: Defender loses appeal over "10 against 12" fine
- Comcast employees are protesting Trump in the streets of Philadelphia (CMCSA)
- 2019 Election: 75 Political associations seek party registration with INEC
- This chart should terrify stock pickers everywhere
- Here's how McDonald's hamburgers are actually made
- The marijuana industry's first $1 billion 'unicorn' is a Canadian company you've probably never heard of
- Here’s the music Snap’s secretive CEO has been listening to ahead of his big IPO
- Here are the strengths and weaknesses of Facebook's plan to grab TV's ad money
- In Niger: Govt to investigate 12 LGs over N4.4bn delayed workers salaries
- Do not confirm another nominee for CJN except Walter Onnoghen – Abubakar Dangiwa Umar to Senate
- Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
- 'South Park' creators explain why it's too hard to make fun of Trump: 'Satire has become reality'
- Trump's doctor and a hair surgeon explain what's going on with his hair
- The US Treasury just amended Obama's sanctions order to 'authorize certain transactions' with Russia's FSB