Nigerian Army Summons Soldier For Allegedly Assaulting Actress

The Nigerian Army has summoned a soldier, Sulaiman Olamilekan, and a guard commander, for allegedly assaulting a Nollywood actress, Jewel Infinity, at a checkpoint along the Port Harcourt-Onitsha Road, Rivers State.

The actress on Tuesday via her Facebook page narrated how she was allegedly assaulted while boarding a Sienna bus from Port Harcourt to Onitsha, Anambra State.

The trauma Infinity suffered landed her in a hospital, from where she appealed to army authorities to deal with the soldier for infringing on her fundamental human rights.

The actress said she was beaten with a wooden object by Olamilekan, after he accused her of insulting him while inspecting the vehicle.

“At the first checkpoint immediately after the airport, the soldiers asked our bus to pull over for the usual scrutinisation.

“One of them, the youngest, Sulaiman Olamilekan, began to molest me. He accused me of insulting him, but I was discussing with a lady sitting beside me”, she stated.

Reacting to the incident, Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, said that the soldiers had been summoned.

According to him, “The matter has been communicated to the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division and the necessary action is being taken.

“The soldier and his guard commander have been invited while effort is on to locate the lady.

“We enjoin the general public to have trust and confidence in the army by appropriately reporting issues to us; and if nothing is done, then they can go public with it.”







