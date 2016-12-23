Home | News | Latest News | Hilda Dokubo Lambaste Rivers Culture And Tourism? Ministry
2016: Bravo Mr President
Police Service Commission To Begin Training of 10,000 Recruits December 31

Hilda Dokubo Lambaste Rivers Culture And Tourism? Ministry



  • 23/12/2016 06:08:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Hilda Dokubo Lambaste Rivers Culture And Tourism? Ministry Hilda Dokubo
Renowned Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo has lambasted Rivers state’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism over its new law on the Nigerian entertainment industry.

She blasted the Ministry over the new law that stipulates consent and a written permission to host entertainment shows and hospitality events within the state.

The former special adviser on youth affairs to Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers State, shared a video on her Instagram page @hildadokubo, in which she branded the Ministry as ‘ridiculous and stupid’.

She said, “The Ministry of Culture and Tourism finds an ingenious way of stifling innovation and creativity in Rivers State that will encourage touts and thieves to extort money from genuine hard working and honest citizens.

“They have gone rogue! Totally.

“You just do not know the times and seasons. International agencies say Nigeria’s biggest economy is Entertainment and not oil.

“Rivers state is looking for ways to reform her economy and you are being so ridiculous and stupid.

“We must fight back to save the entertainment industry, practitioners and her entrepreneurs,” she added.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Hilda Dokubo Lambaste Rivers Culture And Tourism? Ministry
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Read African Popular Apostle Shocking Prophecies For 2017: God Will Humble Buhari And Osinbajo Will Face Removal And More

Read African Popular Apostle Shocking Prophecies For 2017: God Will Humble Buhari And Osinbajo Will Face Removal And More

Former Isaeli President, Moshe Katsav Who Was Sentence To Jail For R@ping His Own Aide Finally Release

Former Isaeli President, Moshe Katsav Who Was Sentence To Jail For R@ping His Own Aide Finally Release

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Latest Nigeria News