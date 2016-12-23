Home | News | Latest News | Buhari Orders El-Rufai To End Southern Kaduna Killings And Violence

Kaduna State Gov­ernor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday met with Pres­ident Muhammadu Bu­hari over the security sit­uation in southern part of the state and secured his backing for full clampdown on perpetrators of the violence and mur­ders.

Attacks by cattle rearers and hoodlums on many communities and farmlands had left many villagers dead and in­jured. Emerging from his meeting with Buhari, the governor also explained to State House Correspond­ents why he had to place a dusk-to-dawn curfew on some parts of the state on Christmas Day as a result of the crisis.

According to him, “I came to brief the President about the situa­tion in Southern Kaduna about what happened in the last few days and out­lined to him the meas­ures we have been taking as state government with the support of the Nigeri­an Army, the Nigerian Po­lice and the Department of State Security Service.

“The President has giv­en us support to stabilize the state and bring all those responsible for the violation our laws to jus­tice. So, we have the full support of the President to move on and we are qui­et confident that things will return to normal very soon.

“We have curfew even on Christmas Day but it is for 12 hours. People will be able to get out in the morning at 6am and be back at 6pm; it is be­cause of the security sit­uation.

“I don’t think the state government should be blamed, those responsi­ble for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state should be held responsible for that.

“We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state, we had to impose curfew here because of the situation that was caused by irresponsible behaviour of certain people.”

