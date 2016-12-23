Buhari Orders El-Rufai To End Southern Kaduna Killings And Violence
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the security situation in southern part of the state and secured his backing for full clampdown on perpetrators of the violence and murders.
Attacks by cattle rearers and hoodlums on many communities and farmlands had left many villagers dead and injured. Emerging from his meeting with Buhari, the governor also explained to State House Correspondents why he had to place a dusk-to-dawn curfew on some parts of the state on Christmas Day as a result of the crisis.
According to him, “I came to brief the President about the situation in Southern Kaduna about what happened in the last few days and outlined to him the measures we have been taking as state government with the support of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security Service.
“The President has given us support to stabilize the state and bring all those responsible for the violation our laws to justice. So, we have the full support of the President to move on and we are quiet confident that things will return to normal very soon.
“We have curfew even on Christmas Day but it is for 12 hours. People will be able to get out in the morning at 6am and be back at 6pm; it is because of the security situation.
“I don’t think the state government should be blamed, those responsible for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state should be held responsible for that.
“We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state, we had to impose curfew here because of the situation that was caused by irresponsible behaviour of certain people.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- MTN Fires Amina Oyagbola Over Bribery To Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Abba Kyari
- Former First Lady Patience Jonathan’s Multiple Bank Accounts Frozen By Federal High Court
- President Buhari Did Not Snub Southeast—Presidency
- Gunmen Kidnap 3 Female Passengers Traveling In A Bus Owned By God Is Good Motors
- Gambia: Nigeria, Senegal, Other ECOWAS Members Set To Remove President Yahya Jammeh By Force
- UNIPORT expels 23 students
- Court freezes accounts linked to Patience Jonathan
- APC slams Fayose over Ekiti killings
- Imbibe ‘change’, stop ‘money for bail’ – Lagos CP warns officers
- Militants want Buhari to sack Ministers for Niger Delta
- Damages of the past dealing with Nigeria – Osinbajo
- Rivers APC dares Speaker over alleged plot not to swear-in members
- Lassa fever: Ogun places 396 persons under surveillance
- INTERVIEW: INEC, security agencies unbiased In Rivers rerun polls – Chibudom Nwuche
- Niger Delta militants to attack Kaduna disguised as Fulani
- I’m Not Aware Of Any Plan To Sell MTN Nigeria – Onu
- Celine Dion Rejects Donald Trump’s Invite To Perform At Inauguration
- “Being A Virgin Doesn’t Make Me Old School” – Actress Juliana Olayode
- Court Orders Suspension Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts In Several Banks
- See The Huge Crowd Waiting To Buy The Much Anticipated Lake Rice At Ikorodu (Pics)
- Don Jazzy Gives A Woman On Twitter N250k To Start Her Own Business (Photos)
- MTN Fires Amina Oyagbola Over Bribery To Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Abba Kyari – SR
- “I Didn’t See Him” – Wizkid Reacts To Snubbing Eva’s Fiance
- Rapper Eva Alordiah Makes Fun Of Fiance Over The ‘French Curve’ Wizkid Gave Him
- Truck Crashes Into Traders @ Igando Market Leaving 1 Dead & Several Others Injured (Photos)
- Rivers State Feeds Nigeria,So I Cannot Shut Up - Wike
- President Buhari Allocates N1.05bn for Foreign Trips in 2017
- Osun State Govt Finally Pays Salaries
- List of State Govs Who are Under Pressure to Pay Workers Salary
- Obasanjo to S'East Govs: The Destiny of Igbos is in Your Hands, Not Buhari's
- Goodluck Jonathan Debunks Report Linking Him to 2019 Election
- Price of Lagos Lake Rice Reduced to N12,000 Per Bag
- 5000 PDP Members Defect to APC
- Delta Monarch Commits Suicide After Being Called a Witch
- Nigerian Army - Boko Haram Terrorists Are Escaping to Various Parts of the Country
- Celine Dion Turns Down Offer to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration
- Gov Fayose Releases 22 New Prophecies for Nigeria in 2017
- Saddam Hussein's Daughter Showers Praises on Donald Trump
- [LIST] 8 'Prophecies' Fayose Made in 2015 That Came to Pass in 2016
- Chadian Army Officer Tortures Arrested Boko Haram Terrorist [PHOTO]