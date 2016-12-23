Home | News | Latest News | Chibok Girls: No New Girls Released Says Presidency
CAN Blasts FG Over Membership Of International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation
Buhari Orders El-Rufai To End Southern Kaduna Killings And Violence

Chibok Girls: No New Girls Released Says Presidency



  • 23/12/2016 05:55:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Chibok Girls: No New Girls Released Says Presidency No New Girls Released Says Presidency

The Presidency has denied reports that more Chibok girls have been released by terrorist sect, Boko Haram.

Earlier media reports had it that 21 more girls had been released by the sect on Thursday, December 22, and taken to the Yola International Airport in Adamawa State.

However, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu explained that the girls seen at the airport were the same ones who were freed by Boko Haram in October.

“To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet. The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful,” Shehu said.

“Today, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families. No new girls have been released but by God's grace, they will be,” he added.

The 21 girls were released on October 13 following negotiations between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram which were brokered by the International Committee of Red Cross and the Swiss government.

The girls were among more than 200 students who were abducted from Chibok in April 2014.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chibok Girls: No New Girls Released Says Presidency
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Read African Popular Apostle Shocking Prophecies For 2017: God Will Humble Buhari And Osinbajo Will Face Removal And More

Read African Popular Apostle Shocking Prophecies For 2017: God Will Humble Buhari And Osinbajo Will Face Removal And More

Former Isaeli President, Moshe Katsav Who Was Sentence To Jail For R@ping His Own Aide Finally Release

Former Isaeli President, Moshe Katsav Who Was Sentence To Jail For R@ping His Own Aide Finally Release

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Commits Suicide In His Palace

Latest Nigeria News