Three LGs In Southern Kaduna To Spend Christmas In Curfew
They are Kaura, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf local government areas.
The governor, who was attacked in Kafanchan early in the week, also said his government was not responsible for the violence.
El-Rufai told State House correspondents yesterday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa that “We have curfew even on Christmas day, but it is for 12 hours.
“People will be able to get out in the morning at 6am and be back at 6pm. It is because of the security situation.
“I don’t think the state government should be blamed, those responsible for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state should be held responsible for that.
“We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state. We had to impose curfew here (Southern Kaduna) because of the situation that was caused by irresponsible behaviour by certain people.
“I came to brief the president about the situation in Southern Kaduna; what happened in the last few days and outlined to him, the measures we’ve been taking as state government with the support of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security.”
The governor said President Buhari had given him “unqualified support to stabilise the state and bring all those responsible for the violation of laws to justice.”
“So, we have the full support of the president to move on and we are quite confident that things will return to normal very soon,” El-Rufai assured.
