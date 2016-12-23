TETFund Sponsors 19 Academic Staff Of FUG For Post Graduate Studies
The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has released N120 million for 19 academic staff of the Federal University, Gusau, to undergo various post graduate studies within and outside the country.
The Vice Chancellor, Prof Magaji Garba disclosed this at a press conference in Gusau on Thursday.
Garba,said that training, retraining and upgrading the academic standards of the staff in tertiary institutions in the country are the major areas TETFund is giving priority to improve the tertiary education in the country.
According to him, apart from the training of staff, the Fund had executed infrastructural projects as well as construction of physical structures and procurement of utility vehicles.
He noted that the sponsorship would assist in addressing problems of poor quality and dearth of academic staff faced by the institution.
He said the institution was partnering with the Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) under its plan to establish a faculty of mining engineering.
“We have met with the Executive Secretary of PTDF and we have discussed extensively on how they are going to assist us to achieve our development plan.
“This university is a conventional one and we are giving emphasis to establishment of the faculty considering the endowed minerals resources in the state.
“We came up with idea to complement the federal government policy of diversification of the nation’s economy to mining and agriculture.
“We have plans to upgrade the institution in line with global trends and in spite of challenges we would sustain the foundation laid by others and even improve “, he said.
According to him other plans included increasing the number of faculties in the institution inline with the modern ideas and policies of economic and academic development.
He commended the support and cooperation given to the management of the university by the entire staff and students which he said had contributed to various achievements.
He also commended the support given for the development of the institution by the state government particularly the recent payment of land compensation of the permanent site of the university.
“We are also appreciating the fatherly advice, support and cooperation given to this institution by the traditional leaders, politicians, security agencies and other stakeholders,” he added.
