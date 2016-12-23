Govt Budgets N110bn For 2017

Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday in Jalingo presented a budget estimate of N110.2 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2017 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget, Ishaku explained that N49.3 billion which is 44.7 per cent, was for recurrent expenditure while N60.8 billion being 55.3 per cent of the budget, was for capital expenditure.

He said that the budget was a little above the estimates of the outgoing 2016 which was N100.8 billion.

Explaining a further breakdown of the 2017 budget, the governor disclosed that N4.4 billion was for economic empowerment through agriculture; N4.9 billion for health and N2.5 billion allocated to education.|

The governor said that N12.1 billion was allocated to the housing sector; N5.6 billion was for environmental improvement and N7.1 billion for water supply.

Others he said, included road construction, N11.1 billion and reforms of government and governance, N5.3 billion.

He observed that in spite of the current economic recession, the state was able to carry out some people-oriented projects during the outgoing year.

He appealed to the legislature to fast track deliberation and passage of the appropriation bill.

Mr Abel Diah, Speaker of the Assembly, assured the governor of the cooperation of members in the passage of the budget.

He commended the governor for the moderate achievements in past years, in spite of economic recession and urged him to do more to improve the living conditions of the people.