Commissioner Tells Health Workers To Deliver Quality Service
- 3 hours 15 minutes ago
Dr Mustapha Jibril, Niger State Commissioner for Health and Health Services, on Thursday urged health workers in the state to deliver quality health care to the people to reduce maternal and infant mortality.
Jibril, who made the call at a management retreat in Abuja, said the meeting was aimed at evaluating how far Niger State Ministry of Health had gone during the year.
He explained that maternal and infant mortality rate was still high and the retreat was an avenue to discuss and strategise for lasting solutions.
”If maternal and infant mortality rate is not reduced to its lowest minimum at the end of our tenure, then our purpose in office would not have been achieved.
”We are looking at what we have done so far, where we did not do well and what we need to do or steps to take to make it better”, he said.
Jibril said the aim was to build effective team and enable the state to revitalise the health care system.
He noted that after the inauguration of the first Primary Healthcare Centre that would be functioning for 24 hours by the Minister of Health, much has not been achieved due to recession.
Dr Joseph Monehin, Public Health Physician, said a functional primary and secondary healthcare system was needed to reduce maternal and infant mortality in the state.
”Infants need adequate care for the first five years of life, providing good facilities will help the reduction of maternal and infant mortality”, he said.
Monehin recommended Service Availability, Service Readiness, Quality of Care to be put in place to improve coverage to get more clients to patronise the facilities.
Dr Ejike Oji, Chairman, Strategic Management Team and the Facilitator of the retreat, said the aim was to develop a strategic framework for improving the health sector in Niger State.
