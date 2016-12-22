Ondo Workers Drag Accountant-General To Office
The aggrieved workers, who earlier picketed the A-G office at Alagbaka Akure, the state capital, were being owed six months salaries.
They were led by their Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) Chairman, Mr. Sunday Adeleye and the State Chairman, Mrs. Bosede Daramola and other union leaders.
They are begging the government for one month salary to enable them celebrate the Christmas.
The state governor, Olusegun Mimiko was said to have directed the AG to pay the workers.
But, Ajibokun, who is expected to retire from service tomorrow, had allegedly refused to commence the payment.
Adeleye, while speaking with reporters, said the union leaders recently met Governor Olusegun Mimiko and they both resolved that the workers should be paid a month for them to have money to celebrate the Christmas.
He said “about four days ago, we met with the governor and the commissioner for finance and directed the AG to pay the workers salaries so that everybody can go home with something.
“Since then, we have been coming here but he has been avoiding us until today when we asked him when he will pay us but, he said no workers will be paid until after Christmas.
“For your information, this is man that will be retiring from service tomorrow and the system is this, he is the only who has the legal right to pay workers and the moment he retires, it will take government up to three weeks to appointment another AG.
“Let me tell, people are dying. What manner of parent are you, when you cannot buy your child a T-shirt.
“We will continue to keep vigil on this premises until the AG is ready to pay the workers”.
Ajibokun, however, blamed poor banking network for the reason for the delay in the payment.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Franca Sozzani: Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66
- In a Fix: Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby
- CAF Player of the Year: Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three
- Atiku says recession has exposed weakness of running central government
- Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger
- Ondo decide: Jegede makes U-turn, says he will not challenge Akeredolu’s victory
- South-East summit: Buhari saved himself by staying away – IPOB
- Why 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of recession – Prof. Idisi
- Trump’s appointment of Bayo Ogunlesi a smart decision – FG
- Ibori is loved – Delta State Government
- Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel
- Nigeria facing challenges of youth restiveness, unemployment – Obasanjo
- Biafra: CLO kicks against secret trial of Kanu
- Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
- NAFDAC’s Absence At Ports Responsible For Influx Of Importe
- “I Am Under Pressure To Contest For Presidency In 2019”- Goodluck Jonathan
- Checkout 2017 Volvo XC90 That Will Make Nigerians Want A Volvo Again
- LMAO! “Do Not Sex Here Again”- Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo)
- Lady & Her Family Involved In Accident On Their Way Home From Xmas Carol (Pics)
- “He Go Give You Belle O”- Fans React As Yvonne Nelson Is Pictured With Flavour
- Cute Photos Of Femi Fani-Kayode, His Wife, Precious & Their Son
- Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Anna Banner & Her Daughter Rock Matching Outfits
- Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Chukwuka Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together ( Pics)
- Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Captain And His Pretty Fiancee
- Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
- Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, He Has No Problem With Buhari- Ekweremadu Tells FG
- Nigerian Army Captures 80% Of Sambisa, Constructs Roads In The Forest
- 2019 Presidential Election: 'I Am Under Intense Pressure To Contest' - Jonathan
- VIDEO: Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Others, Jubilating With James Ibori In London
- Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States
- VIDEO: How James Ibori Gave Political Assistance To Saraki, Dogara From Prison - Delta Senator
- Emir Of Kano's Daughter, Princess Siddika Sanusi's Kunshi Wedding ceremony (WATCH)
- Why I Retired Early From Football - Okocha
- Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter
- Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release (WATCH)
- How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl
- FG Begins Extradition Process of James Ibori
- Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas [PHOTOS]
- See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)
- FIFA World Rankings: Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings