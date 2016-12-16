Home | News | Latest News | Yabatech Fire: Affected Students Decry Neglect By School Authority
  • 8 hours 19 minutes ago
Students of the Yaba College of Technology have decried the poor treatment they have received from the school administration following a fire that broke out late November.

The unfortunate incident led to the complete destruction of the girls hostel on campus, which amounted to destruction of property. No lives were lost in the process, but a new problem has come up.

Almost a month after the fire, no tangible efforts have been made towards providing a better and more decent accommodation, even after school authorities promised to do so.

According to a student, Mabel Effiong, someone sent her this message:

These revelations also exposed more problems which point to general poor management by the school authorities.

There are unconfirmed reports that the boys were made to vacate a section of the hostels while the girls moved in impromptu.

All efforts to reach representatives of the school have been futile as at the time of reporting this. Stay with us for more updates.


