In Taraba: State Workers Close Down State Secretariat Over Unpaid Salaries
- 8 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Workers in the employment of Taraba State Government under the auspices of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC) on Thursday shut down the state secretariat in Jalingo to protest against the non-payment of their salaries.
Addressing the workers, Mr Peter Gambo, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said the state government had continued to be insensitive to the plights of the workers.
Gambo said that they were protesting against other irregularities in the payment of salaries of workers and pensions of retirees in the state.
He said that local government workers and teachers had not been paid for eight months, pointing out that they had been subjected to untold hardship.
The chairman listed such irregularities as illegal deductions from salaries and subjection of workers to meaningless screenings and futile verifications by the government.
Gambo also alleged that the union dues were deducted indiscriminately without being remitted to the respective accounts of the unions and that government had given no explanations for this.
“Government has shown that the welfare of workers in the state is not its priority.
“Workers have been subjected to all kinds of belittling treatments in the name of screening and verifications that have not yielded any fruits apart from subjecting them to extreme hardships.
“The consultant has proven to be very incompetent in handling payment of salaries while the bank handling payment has clearly shown that it is confused. All these must stop now”, he said.
The state Head of Service, Mr Samuel Angyu, addressing the protesters said that the state government was aware of the workers’ complaints and was already taking steps to address them.
Angyu appealed to the workers to end the protest and make way for “peaceful and civilized discussions on the way forward.”
The protesters carried placards that read: “One year of impunity and insensitivity must stop’’, “Salary is a right not a privilege’’, “Starter Up must go’’ and “Pensioners have right to a dignified living.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that footballers under the state’s employ, also besieged the Government House on Monday, to demand the payment of their 21 months’ salaries.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Franca Sozzani: Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66
- In a Fix: Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby
- CAF Player of the Year: Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three
- Atiku says recession has exposed weakness of running central government
- Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger
- Ondo decide: Jegede makes U-turn, says he will not challenge Akeredolu’s victory
- South-East summit: Buhari saved himself by staying away – IPOB
- Why 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of recession – Prof. Idisi
- Trump’s appointment of Bayo Ogunlesi a smart decision – FG
- Ibori is loved – Delta State Government
- Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel
- Nigeria facing challenges of youth restiveness, unemployment – Obasanjo
- Biafra: CLO kicks against secret trial of Kanu
- Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
- NAFDAC’s Absence At Ports Responsible For Influx Of Importe
- “I Am Under Pressure To Contest For Presidency In 2019”- Goodluck Jonathan
- Checkout 2017 Volvo XC90 That Will Make Nigerians Want A Volvo Again
- LMAO! “Do Not Sex Here Again”- Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo)
- Lady & Her Family Involved In Accident On Their Way Home From Xmas Carol (Pics)
- “He Go Give You Belle O”- Fans React As Yvonne Nelson Is Pictured With Flavour
- Cute Photos Of Femi Fani-Kayode, His Wife, Precious & Their Son
- Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Anna Banner & Her Daughter Rock Matching Outfits
- Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Chukwuka Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together ( Pics)
- Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Captain And His Pretty Fiancee
- Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
- Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, He Has No Problem With Buhari- Ekweremadu Tells FG
- Nigerian Army Captures 80% Of Sambisa, Constructs Roads In The Forest
- 2019 Presidential Election: 'I Am Under Intense Pressure To Contest' - Jonathan
- VIDEO: Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Others, Jubilating With James Ibori In London
- Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States
- VIDEO: How James Ibori Gave Political Assistance To Saraki, Dogara From Prison - Delta Senator
- Emir Of Kano's Daughter, Princess Siddika Sanusi's Kunshi Wedding ceremony (WATCH)
- Why I Retired Early From Football - Okocha
- Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter
- Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release (WATCH)
- How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl
- FG Begins Extradition Process of James Ibori
- Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas [PHOTOS]
- See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)
- FIFA World Rankings: Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings