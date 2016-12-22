Borno Declares Stomach Infrastructure In 2017
The intervention is nicknamed ‘stomach Infrastructure ‘ in some parts of Nigeria. The step taken is in addition to the allocation of N5.4 billion naira for Economic activities that aim at human empowerment activities in rural areas.
The measure, titled, “Critical Welfare Programme’ aims at assisting citizens in the face of economic recession as contained in the N183 billion Appropriation bill presented by Governor Shettima on Wednesday at the Borno State House of Assembly in Maiduguri.
”Government is very mindful of the brutal fact that there is hunger and anger in the land arising from economic hardship, which in our case, is made worse by our peculiar situation. In our bold response, the Borno State Government will from January, 2017, begin a quarterly distribution of free bags of food items to deserving citizens across the entire State as part of critical welfare programme. The distributions which will God willing, take start in January, 2017, will be designed in a manner that will maximally reach those in need” the Governor announced.
Shettima explained during his presentation that even in ordinary times, majority of its citizens do not find it easy to meet their economic needs that include feeding their families. He noted that one of the number essence of Government is to cater for the welfare of citizens in addition to far reaching economic measures being deployed by the State Government to stimulate the local economy through its ongoing efforts to establish 10 industries, it’s massive investment in Agriculture, education and other social economic sectors of the State.
Our correspondent reports that the State has also allocated N5.4 billion in its 2017 budget for the State’s Ministry of Poverty Alleviation to provide assorted poverty alleviation materials, financial grants, small scale enterprises as well as financial assistance to communities in the rural areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Franca Sozzani: Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66
- In a Fix: Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby
- CAF Player of the Year: Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three
- Atiku says recession has exposed weakness of running central government
- Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger
- Ondo decide: Jegede makes U-turn, says he will not challenge Akeredolu’s victory
- South-East summit: Buhari saved himself by staying away – IPOB
- Why 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of recession – Prof. Idisi
- Trump’s appointment of Bayo Ogunlesi a smart decision – FG
- Ibori is loved – Delta State Government
- Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel
- Nigeria facing challenges of youth restiveness, unemployment – Obasanjo
- Biafra: CLO kicks against secret trial of Kanu
- Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
- NAFDAC’s Absence At Ports Responsible For Influx Of Importe
- “I Am Under Pressure To Contest For Presidency In 2019”- Goodluck Jonathan
- Checkout 2017 Volvo XC90 That Will Make Nigerians Want A Volvo Again
- LMAO! “Do Not Sex Here Again”- Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo)
- Lady & Her Family Involved In Accident On Their Way Home From Xmas Carol (Pics)
- “He Go Give You Belle O”- Fans React As Yvonne Nelson Is Pictured With Flavour
- Cute Photos Of Femi Fani-Kayode, His Wife, Precious & Their Son
- Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Anna Banner & Her Daughter Rock Matching Outfits
- Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Chukwuka Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together ( Pics)
- Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Captain And His Pretty Fiancee
- Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
- Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, He Has No Problem With Buhari- Ekweremadu Tells FG
- Nigerian Army Captures 80% Of Sambisa, Constructs Roads In The Forest
- 2019 Presidential Election: 'I Am Under Intense Pressure To Contest' - Jonathan
- VIDEO: Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Others, Jubilating With James Ibori In London
- Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States
- VIDEO: How James Ibori Gave Political Assistance To Saraki, Dogara From Prison - Delta Senator
- Emir Of Kano's Daughter, Princess Siddika Sanusi's Kunshi Wedding ceremony (WATCH)
- Why I Retired Early From Football - Okocha
- Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter
- Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release (WATCH)
- How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl
- FG Begins Extradition Process of James Ibori
- Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas [PHOTOS]
- See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)
- FIFA World Rankings: Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings