Throwback Thursday: How Ibori Was Busted In Dubai After Failed Attempt In Delta

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori has been freed from a United Kingdom after spending four and a half years in prison.

Ibori was, on Tuesday, April 17, 2012, sentenced to 13 years in prison by the Southwark Crown Court after pleading guilty to ten counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

He was arrested in Dubai on May 13, 2010, on an international warrant after being declared wanted by the UK Metropolitan Police.

Police officers in Nigeria had earlier tried to arrest Ibori at his country home in Oghara, Delta State, but they were forced to retreat after being attacked by his supporters.

Ibori's supporters also blocked roads leading into the town to protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which had filed 170 charges of corruption against the former governor.

A top security source said at the time that it was difficult to arrest Ibori in Nigeria because he enjoyed the support of the country’s security agencies.

“The scandal is that Chief Ibori enjoys support from various top brass of Nigeria’s security agencies,” the source, a senior official of the State Security Service (SSS) told Sahara Reporters.

“That’s why he always received information about the plans to arrest him. And that information gave him the edge to mobilize heavily armed thugs who fought to protect him,” he added.

The former governor eventually found his way to Dubai where he was arrested by Interpol agents in collaboration with the Dubai police.

Ibori was said to have confirmed his arrest via text message to an associate, Lulu Enobaifo while his close friend, Niyi Adebayo, who was then the governor of Ekiti state, was overheard telling friends that Ibori had been arrested in Dubai.

The former governor was subsequently extradited to the UK in April 2011, and tried on 23 counts of money laundering, forgery, and fraud.

