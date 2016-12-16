Home | News | Latest News | Lake Rice: Lagos State To Adopt One-Man-One-Bag Purchase Policy
Lake Rice: Lagos State To Adopt One-Man-One-Bag Purchase Policy



  • 6 hours 29 minutes ago
The much awaited sales of the lake rice which sells for 12 thousand naira began yesterday and unsurprisingly, Lagosians are at their best again.

A man reported that people had started to by in large quantities...

This prompted the latest act of the Lagos state government to adopt One-Man-One-Bag Purchase Policy admits reports of one person buying them all so that it can go round..

 

