Home | News | Latest News | James Ibori Restricted To London Home As UK?s Home Office Confused over Trial

After completing his jail term in the United King­dom (UK), former Gov­ernor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has been freed.

He will however not return to Nigeria immediately as the Lon­don court, which released him on Wednesday morning, has re­stricted him to his UK residence.

The news of his release was greeted with wild jubilation in Oghara, the hometown of Ibori in Ethiope West Local Govern­ment of Delta State.

The Oghara/Benin Express Road was partly blocked by Ibo­ri’s kinsmen who were dancing on the highway. The develop­ment led to a traffic buildup as travellers were forced to spend more time on the road.

According to agency reports, a London High Court on Tues­day ruled that the Home Office could no longer hold Ibori who has served six-and-a-half-years of his 13-year jail term. His sen­tence had run concurrently.

The British Home Office at­tempted to prevent the former governor’s release, arguing that Ibori’s assets confiscation case was inconclusive.

But on Wednesday, the Judge, Mrs. Justice May, who heard an emergency appeal filed by Ibo­ri to enforce his rights, turned down the Home Office’s request to continue to detain him.

Justice May ordered his re­lease without attaching any con­ditions.

Reports said that Ibori will be reporting to the Police eve­ry week, which implies that he will not return to Nigeria imme­diately.

The reports indicated that Ibori had been restricted to his St. John’s Wood residence while both parties will return to the court in January.

Already, Ibori has appealed his conviction for money laun­dering and graft.

In a statement, Ibori’s Me­dia Assistant, Mr. Tony Elue­munor, said that at 12:20pm on Wednesday, Justice Juliet May, the Queen’s Counsel, ordered the immediate release of Ibori.

He said: “With that, Ibo­ri’s lawyers won a major victo­ry against the British Home Of­fice at the Royal Court of Justice, Queens Court 1, London, by suc­cessfully challenging the decision not to release Ibori who was due for freedom on Tuesday, after serving his sentence.

“In a curious move, the Brit­ish Home Office, instead of re­leasing Ibori on December 20, informed him that he would be detained on the grounds that his confiscation hearing had not been concluded.

“So, in court, Ibori’s lawyers exposed the injustice in the in­definite detention the Home Of­fice had planned for Ibori. They told the Judge that there were no grounds in law under which Ibori could be detained and that his detention for one day by the Home office was unlawful.

“Therefore, there was high drama in the British High Court as senior lawyers for the UK’s Home Office failed in their last-minute bid to prevent Ibori’s re­lease. The apparent decision to block Ibori’s release and detain him appears to have come from the highest echelons of the UK Government- the Home Sec­retary- who was accused in to­day’s (yesterday) hearing of act­ing unlawfully and misusing her powers.

“Sian Davies, the Crown Prosecution lawyer did not ob­ject to Ibori’s release and return to Nigeria, yet at the last min­ute, the Home Office stepped in. There is clear discord between the two arms of the British Govern­ment,” Eluemunor said.

Ibori’s legal team was led by Ian McDonald QC, the leading QC on Immigration.

In Ohara, virtually all streets were blocked as politicians, el­ders, women, youths and chil­dren danced and sang pro-Ibo­ri songs.

One of Ibori’s kinsmen, Chief Ighoyota Amori, confirmed the former governor’s release through one of his Media Aides, Mr. Felix Ekwu.

He said: “Chief James Ibori has finally been released without condition. Congratulations. We thank all for their support and give God all the glory.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News