James Ibori Restricted To London Home As UK?s Home Office Confused over Trial
After completing his jail term in the United Kingdom (UK), former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has been freed.
He will however not return to Nigeria immediately as the London court, which released him on Wednesday morning, has restricted him to his UK residence.
The news of his release was greeted with wild jubilation in Oghara, the hometown of Ibori in Ethiope West Local Government of Delta State.
The Oghara/Benin Express Road was partly blocked by Ibori’s kinsmen who were dancing on the highway. The development led to a traffic buildup as travellers were forced to spend more time on the road.
According to agency reports, a London High Court on Tuesday ruled that the Home Office could no longer hold Ibori who has served six-and-a-half-years of his 13-year jail term. His sentence had run concurrently.
The British Home Office attempted to prevent the former governor’s release, arguing that Ibori’s assets confiscation case was inconclusive.
But on Wednesday, the Judge, Mrs. Justice May, who heard an emergency appeal filed by Ibori to enforce his rights, turned down the Home Office’s request to continue to detain him.
Justice May ordered his release without attaching any conditions.
Reports said that Ibori will be reporting to the Police every week, which implies that he will not return to Nigeria immediately.
The reports indicated that Ibori had been restricted to his St. John’s Wood residence while both parties will return to the court in January.
Already, Ibori has appealed his conviction for money laundering and graft.
In a statement, Ibori’s Media Assistant, Mr. Tony Eluemunor, said that at 12:20pm on Wednesday, Justice Juliet May, the Queen’s Counsel, ordered the immediate release of Ibori.
He said: “With that, Ibori’s lawyers won a major victory against the British Home Office at the Royal Court of Justice, Queens Court 1, London, by successfully challenging the decision not to release Ibori who was due for freedom on Tuesday, after serving his sentence.
“In a curious move, the British Home Office, instead of releasing Ibori on December 20, informed him that he would be detained on the grounds that his confiscation hearing had not been concluded.
“So, in court, Ibori’s lawyers exposed the injustice in the indefinite detention the Home Office had planned for Ibori. They told the Judge that there were no grounds in law under which Ibori could be detained and that his detention for one day by the Home office was unlawful.
“Therefore, there was high drama in the British High Court as senior lawyers for the UK’s Home Office failed in their last-minute bid to prevent Ibori’s release. The apparent decision to block Ibori’s release and detain him appears to have come from the highest echelons of the UK Government- the Home Secretary- who was accused in today’s (yesterday) hearing of acting unlawfully and misusing her powers.
“Sian Davies, the Crown Prosecution lawyer did not object to Ibori’s release and return to Nigeria, yet at the last minute, the Home Office stepped in. There is clear discord between the two arms of the British Government,” Eluemunor said.
Ibori’s legal team was led by Ian McDonald QC, the leading QC on Immigration.
In Ohara, virtually all streets were blocked as politicians, elders, women, youths and children danced and sang pro-Ibori songs.
One of Ibori’s kinsmen, Chief Ighoyota Amori, confirmed the former governor’s release through one of his Media Aides, Mr. Felix Ekwu.
He said: “Chief James Ibori has finally been released without condition. Congratulations. We thank all for their support and give God all the glory.”
