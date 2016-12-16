Home | News | Latest News | South East Senate Caucus Boycotts Buhari?s Town Hall Meeting In Enugu

Members of the South East Senate Caucus will today boycott the Town Hall meeting with President Muhammadu Bu­hari, holding in Enugu.

President Buhari will at­tend what the organisers termed “Economic and Secu­rity Summit” with stakehold­ers in the South East in Enugu.

The Chairman of the South East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, confirmed on Wednesday that the lawmakers from the region would stay away from the meeting because of lack of adequate consultation.

He however admitted that though there was an attempt to consult the Caucus prior to the meeting, it was not ad­equate.

He said: “The South East Senate Caucus will not be at­tending the meeting, having not been adequately consult­ed. Again, it is the view of the Caucus that what the South East needs is development and not to be tagged with any oth­er issue like security.

“South East has been ut­terly neglected and marginal­ised, especially with regards to addressing factors that stim­ulate development including the place of Ndigbo in the pre­sent administration.

“So, if we are to hold a town hall meeting, the agen­da must be restricted to purely the development of the region. The agenda must be articu­lated to address the issues as highlighted. This has not been done. That is where the issue of lack of adequate consulta­tion comes in,” he said.

Abaribe advised that whatever should be done must be in the overall interest of the South East region.

