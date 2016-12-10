Home | News | Latest News | Wike Has Set Up A Commission To Probe Killings And Violence

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has constitut­ed a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the killings and sundry violence which occurred dur­ing the December 10 Na­tional Assembly and State Assembly supplementary elections.

The setting up of the commission is contained in a special government an­nouncement signed by the Secretary to the State Gov­ernment (SSG), Hon. Ken­neth Kobani.

Kobani named the mem­bers of the Commission as Justice Chinwendu Nwogu (Chairman); Mrs. Grace Akpughunum-Okwule­hie, Prof O.V.C. Okene, Sir Anthony Uzoma Ozu­rumba, Rev Canon Hosan­na Nnaewi, Alphonso Sibi, Esq (Chief State Counsel, Secretary) and C. B. Ekeh (Principal State Counsel, Le­gal Counsel).

The SSG said: “In the ex­ercise of powers conferred upon him by Section 2 (1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Law of Rivers State (CAP 30) of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 and all other powers enabling him in that behalf, the Gover­nor of Rivers State, His Excel­lency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, hereby constitutes and ap­points a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the killings and other violent acts/matters that occurred during the December 10, 2016 re­run/supplementary elections to elect members of the Na­tional Assembly and House of Assembly in Rivers State.”

The Commission of In­quiry has full powers and au­thority to hold public hear­ings.

It will be inaugurated to­day at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The commission’s terms of reference mandate it to: *In­vestigate the remote and im­mediate causes of the violence during the December 10, 2016 rerun/supplementary elec­tions in Rivers State;

*Identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid election;

*Identify the victims of the violence including those killed;

*Identify if property was damaged and the value of any such property;

*Determine if the violence was localised to specific areas within the state or it was state­wide;

*Make appropriate recom­mendations concerning their findings or any other recom­mendations as the commis­sion may consider appropri­ate in the circumstance, and

*Submit its report to the Governor of Rivers State with­in one month from the date of its first sitting.

