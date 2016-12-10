Home | News | Latest News | Wike Has Set Up A Commission To Probe Killings And Violence
10 Things You Need To Know This Thursday Morning
South East Senate Caucus Boycotts Buhari?s Town Hall Meeting In Enugu

Wike Has Set Up A Commission To Probe Killings And Violence



  • 7 hours 7 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Wike Has Set Up A Commission To Probe Killings And Violence Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has constitut­ed a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the killings and sundry violence which occurred dur­ing the December 10 Na­tional Assembly and State Assembly supplementary elections.

The setting up of the commission is contained in a special government an­nouncement signed by the Secretary to the State Gov­ernment (SSG), Hon. Ken­neth Kobani.

Kobani named the mem­bers of the Commission as Justice Chinwendu Nwogu (Chairman); Mrs. Grace Akpughunum-Okwule­hie, Prof O.V.C. Okene, Sir Anthony Uzoma Ozu­rumba, Rev Canon Hosan­na Nnaewi, Alphonso Sibi, Esq (Chief State Counsel, Secretary) and C. B. Ekeh (Principal State Counsel, Le­gal Counsel).

The SSG said: “In the ex­ercise of powers conferred upon him by Section 2 (1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Law of Rivers State (CAP 30) of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 and all other powers enabling him in that behalf, the Gover­nor of Rivers State, His Excel­lency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, hereby constitutes and ap­points a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the killings and other violent acts/matters that occurred during the December 10, 2016 re­run/supplementary elections to elect members of the Na­tional Assembly and House of Assembly in Rivers State.”

The Commission of In­quiry has full powers and au­thority to hold public hear­ings.

It will be inaugurated to­day at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The commission’s terms of reference mandate it to: *In­vestigate the remote and im­mediate causes of the violence during the December 10, 2016 rerun/supplementary elec­tions in Rivers State;

*Identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid election;

*Identify the victims of the violence including those killed;

*Identify if property was damaged and the value of any such property;

*Determine if the violence was localised to specific areas within the state or it was state­wide;

*Make appropriate recom­mendations concerning their findings or any other recom­mendations as the commis­sion may consider appropri­ate in the circumstance, and

*Submit its report to the Governor of Rivers State with­in one month from the date of its first sitting.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest News Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Wike Has Set Up A Commission To Probe Killings And Violence
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Do Not S3x Here Again: Uncompleted Building Owner Warns

Do Not S3x Here Again: Uncompleted Building Owner Warns

10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season

10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season

Latest Nigeria News