Yuletide: Osun Offers Free Train Service From Lagos
Mr Semiu Okanlawon, media aaide to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola said this in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo.
Okanlawon said that the train would leave Lagos to Osogbo by 11a.m. on Dec. 24 for the Christmas celebration and return to Lagos on Dec. 27 by 11a.m. respectively.
For the New Year celebration, Okanlawon said the train would leave Lagos for Osogbo on Dec. 31 by 11a.m. and return to Osogbo on Jan. 2, 2017 by 11a.m.
He noted that the essence of the free train ride was to lessen the financial burden of Osun indigenes in the area of transportation during the yuletide.
“The free train ride is in line with the Rauf Aregbesola administration’s tradition of facilitating convenient movement of its citizen in and out of the state during festive seasons.
“Government is extending this welfare gesture to residents in spite of financial hardship being faced by different governments of the federation”, he stated.
He enjoined indigenes of the state to maximise the opportunity of the free train.
