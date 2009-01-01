Fitrness And Weight Loss: This 1 Move Will Leave Your Entire Body Sore AF
- 10 hours 35 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
Get toned from head to toe.
Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:
Single-arm dumbbell thruster: This move is working major overtime. Not only does it tone your thighs, hips, shoulders, and arms, the fluid movement requires intense core engagement. AND it's a calorie torcher that'll help you burn fat and sculpt muscle—what more could you ask for?
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Health
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles