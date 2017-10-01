Home | News | Headlines | Kidnapped Corps Member Rejects Redeployment After Regaining Her Freedom in Nasarawa
Kidnapped Corps Member Rejects Redeployment After Regaining Her Freedom in Nasarawa
The management of the National Youth Service Corps has announced the release of a Corps member, Nwankpa Blessing, who was kidnapped in Nasarawa State.
It stated that the corps member was in good health, and was being given all the necessary physical and psychological support.
The Director-Genera of NYSC, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, met with her yesterday. Kazaure expressed joy over her safe release, and gave her words of encouragement.
He directed the NYSC Coordinator for Nasarawa State to give her all the necessary support throughout the remaining period of her service.
Despite being offered opportunity to relocate, Blessing has chosen to remain in the state till she completes her National Service.
