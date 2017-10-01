“I’m Quiet Because You Paid Back The N10m I Spent On Our Wedding, You Fraudster” – Tonto Dikeh Blasts Ex Husband Churchill Again

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to blast her estranged ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni, after he made more allegations against her in an interview he granted recently.

According to the actress, in a series of Instagram post, her ex husband has a daughter whom he refuses to acknowledge and tells him to resort to the court if he isn’t satisfied with her terms.

“I’m Quiet Because You Paid Back The N10m I Spent On Our Wedding, You Fraudster” – Tonto Dikeh Blasts Ex Husband Churchill Again
